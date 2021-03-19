World Sparrow Day 2021: Here Are Sparrow Day Facts And How To Celebrate

World Sparrow Day 2021 images: March 20 is celebrated as World Sparrow Day

World Sparrow Day is celebrated on March 20 every year. It a day to raise awareness and protect the common house sparrows, which are not so commonly seen now due to increasing noise pollution. World Sparrow Day is an initiative started by the Nature Forever Society of India along with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation of France. The Society was started by a dedicated conservationist Mohammed Dilawar. He was named by the Time as one of the "Heroes of the Environment" in 2008. On World Sparrow Day, let's encourage the young nature enthusiasts among us to love the birds and take care of them especially when the harsh summer season is knocking on our door and the birds need cool shades and water just like humans.

World Sparrow Day: Check out few interesting facts

Common name: House sparrow

Scientific name: Passer domesticus

Height: 16 centimeter

Wingspan: 21 centimeter

Weight: 25-40 grams

(Source: wwfindia.org)

World Sparrow Day: Let's take care of our neighbourhood friends - the House Sparrow - during the hot summers



World Sparrow Day: How to celebrate

The sparrows are known to live in the backyards and green patches in urban areas but "in the last two decades, their population is on the decline in almost every city," according to the wwfindia.org. On this World Sparrow Day let's encourage children and others around us to respect spaces for sparrows.

Developing sparrow-friendly habits: It's never too late to learn. Alongside teaching our kids to keep a bowl of water and grains in the balcony for sparrows to feed on, we can also do things to have more greenery, which will encourage sparrows to visit us more often.

Go for a sparrow walk with kids: Since it's a Saturday, go for a local sparrow walk early morning. Don't forget to take binoculars and cameras.

Make sparrow posters: Draw posters and paintings on sparrows and other birds that visit your balcony often. This helps develop awareness on the birds.

Have a Happy World Sparrow Day!