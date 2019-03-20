World Sparrow Day: Twitter Concerned Over Disappearing Avian Companions

World Sparrow Day: Twitter users concerned about the decreasing population of sparrows.

Today is World Sparrow Day, a day dedicated to raise awareness about the house sparrow and threat to their population. It is observed on March 20 every year. This international initiative has been taken up by the Nature Forever Society of India in collaboration with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation (France) and various other national and international organisations across the world. The Nature Forever Society was started by Indian conservationist Mohammed Dilawar who started his work helping the house sparrow in Nashik. The first World Sparrow Day was celebrated in 2010 in different parts of the world. The idea was to earmark a day for the house sparrow and convey the message of their conservation and other common birds and also mark a day of celebration to appreciate the beauty of the common biodiversity which is taken for granted now.

Concerned over the decreasing population of sparrows, users took to Twitter to express their worry.

"Miss those days when they used to be my morning alarm. Let's take a pledge to save them. In summer, plenty of sparrows die because of lack of water. Please put some water in a bowl and should fill it with fresh water every day," a user tweeted.

#WorldSparrowDay2019#WorldSparrowDay

Miss Those Days When They Used To Be My Morning Alarms. Let's Take A Pledge To Save Them.

In summer plenty of sparrows die coz of lack of water. Please put some in a bowl & should fill it with fresh water everyday pic.twitter.com/CP79k0h0Nq — Abhishek Nigam (@abhisheknigam6) March 20, 2019

"#WorldSparrowDay spent my childhood among them, but they are rarely seen nowadays. We, Humans are the dangerous species for #Earth," another user tweeted.

#WorldSparrowDay spent my childhood among them, but they are rarely seen nowadays. We, Humans are the dangerous species for #Earth. #InternationalDayOfHappinesspic.twitter.com/4OnwWgDWdG — PK (@pkindian8) March 20, 2019

Suggesting ways to protect these birds, users suggested that we must plant more trees. "Help us protect sparrows in urban landscape in every way possible. Each One Plant One," he tweeted.

Help us protect sparrows in urban landscape in every way possible. Each One Plant One#worldsparrowday#SwachhBharatpic.twitter.com/6RUGm8wiQe — Subhajit Mukherjee (@Subhajit) March 20, 2019

"Leave a bowl of water and some grains in this #Summer," another user suggested.

On World Sparrow Day, it is our responsibility to provide the avian companions natural surroundings. By conserving nature, planting more trees and keeping water and food for them to feed on, the chirping of birds can be heard once again in urban habitats.

