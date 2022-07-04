Man Dressed As Jack Sparrow Begs On Street, Internet Calls Him 'Johnny Debt'

The man posed as Jack Sparrow to seek money.

The video of a beggar donning Captain Jack Sparrow's outfit is gaining traction on the internet. It shows the man perfectly imitating mannerisms of Johnny Depp (who played the character in Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) while asking for money, and even carrying a toy gun to complete the look.

The video surfaced two months ago, when Mr Depp was fighting a legal battle against his ex wife Amber Heard but is going viral once again on Twitter and other social media platforms.

This was the most creative way of begging ive ever seen 😭🤣🤣☠️🏴‍☠️

pic.twitter.com/hUHFYjGimC — d🦕n (@javroar) July 2, 2022

It shows the beggar spotting the car of a man, who is shooting the clip, at a traffic light. He takes out his toy gun and starts walking towards the car. After reaching the window of the car, he takes out his hat to collect money from the man.

After collecting the money, he gives a Jack Sparrow-like smile and walks away. The location where the video has been shot is not known.

Users have given thumbs up to the beggar's performance. "Thats johnny debt," one Twitter user said. "I woulda gave bro $100 just for the effort," tweeted another.

The video shared by user @javrorar has been viewed nearly eight million times and more than 364,000 users have liked it.

Mr Depp recently won a defamation case against Ms Heard for her 2018 article in Washington Post. She was asked to pay $10.35 million in damages to the actor.

Her team is now seeking to overturn the verdict, claiming that it was not supported by evidence.

Aquaman actress' legal team also claims that the jury's $10.35 million judgement on Ms Heard is "inconsistent and irreconcilable" with the jury's determination that both she and Depp defamed one other. In addition to Mr Depp's compensatory damages of $10 million and punitive damages of $350,000, the jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim.