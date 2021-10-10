World Mental Health Day: Messages To Raise Awareness On Mental Well Being

COVID-19 has further impacted people's mental health, says WHO

October 10 is observed as World Mental Health Day across the globe every year. This day is meant to raise awareness on mental health issues and garner support on initiatives related to mental health and well-being. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 has majorly impacted people's mental health. “Some groups, including health and other frontline workers, students, people living alone, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions, have been particularly affected. And services for mental, neurological and substance use disorders have been significantly disrupted,” stated the WHO on its website.

However, the WHO feels, not everything is lost, and there is cause for optimism. “During the World Health Assembly in May 2021, governments from around the world recognised the need to scale up quality mental health services at all levels. And some countries have found new ways of providing mental health care to their populations,” stated the WHO.

During this year's World Mental Health Day 2021 campaign, the WHO will showcase such efforts made in some of these countries so that it's an inspiration for others. The WHO's campaign slogan for World Mental Health Day 2021 is “Mental health care for all: let's make it a reality”.

On World Mental Health Day 2021, here are a few posts on Koo that capture why mental health is so important.

Highlighting the need for good mental health, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that it enabled people to “realize their potential, cope with the normal stresses of life, work productively and contribute to their communities”.

“Our historical texts describe many formulas regarding mental health. On World Mental Health Day, let us understand how ‘Charak Samhita' throws light on the human mind and behaviour," the Ministry of Ayush posted in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reiterated the importance of regular pranayama and awareness on mental health issues. “Regular pranayama and balanced routine with positive thoughts keep us mentally healthy. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, let us resolve to make the people of the country and the state aware of mental health issues," he posted on Koo.

Arjun Munda, the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, stated that “attention on social media can lead to more awareness and give mental health a higher priority worldwide”.

The Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Maharashtra, stated that sitting quietly or hiding a problem was not the cure for mental illness, and asked everyone to “communicate with your loved ones, see a counselor if needed”.

Digital India, the flagship programme of the Government of India, too, posted a message on the occasion.

World Mental Health Day was first observed on October 10, 1992, by the World Federation for Mental Health. In 1994, for the first time, a topic for the day was picked — ‘Improving the quality of mental health services throughout the world'.