"World Listens To Language Of Love Only When You Have Power": RSS Chief

Mohan Bhagwat said that India's role is that of an elder brother, and it is working for peace and harmony in the world.

The RSS chief was speaking at a programme at Ravinath Ashram in Harmara, Jaipur.
Jaipur:

While India is resolutely committed to global harmony and welfare, the world has now seen the country's formidable strength, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday, stressing that others pay heed to the "language of peace" only from the one who possesses power.

The RSS chief was speaking at a programme at Ravinath Ashram in Harmara, Jaipur.

Talking about the recent action against Pakistan, Mr Bhagwat said that India does not hate anyone, "but the world listens to the language of love and welfare only when you have power", a statement said.

"This is the nature of the world. This nature cannot be changed. So for the welfare of the world, we need to be powerful and the world has seen our strength," he said.

"The world's welfare is our religion. This is especially a firm duty of Hinduism," Mr Bhagwat said.

He said that India's role is that of an elder brother, and it is working for peace and harmony in the world. Mr Bhagwat said that when Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Maldives were facing a crisis, India was the first to assist them.

The RSS chief said that there has been a tradition of sacrifice in India. "We worship and respect everyone from Lord Shri Ram to Bhamashah," he said.

