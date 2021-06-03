World Bicycle Day 2021: 'More Cycling Tracks Please', Tweets Dia Mirza

World Bicycle Day 2021 images: Dia Mirza tweeted she loves cycling

On World Bicycle Day, actor and green crusader Dia Mirza took to Twitter and posted a stunning photo of her riding a bicycle. "Love cycling! More cycling tracks please," she wrote tagging the Mumbai civic body. Amid the pandemic, since she was not seen wearing a face mask, Dia Mirza added a clarification: "This image is from pre-covid times therefore there is no mask...Always wear a mask...Stay safe".

Dia Mirza is the Goodwill Ambassador of UNEP (UN Environment Programmes) and the UN Secretary General's Advocate for SDGs. The actor and producer is popular on Twitter for her thought provoking posts on social and environmental causes and beautiful pictures reflecting her love for nature.

Like Dia Mirza, several citizens who are committed to a clean and pollution free surroundings posted how they are celebrating World Bicycle Day.

Celebrated #WorldBicycleDay my way today😊

After a long long time. pic.twitter.com/eeK7z4bxdW — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) June 3, 2021

Experts across the world are encouraging people to use bicycles because of its multiple benefits. Using bicyles help clean transportation, pollution-free environment, affordable movement and of course great fitness.

Four wheels move the body,

Two wheels move the soul .

Happy #WorldBicycleDaypic.twitter.com/D69pWpTVh2 — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) June 3, 2021

World Bicycle Day is a perfect opportunity to hop on to your bicycle and go for a ride provided your local Covid guidelines allow you to step out. Happy World Bicycle Dai!