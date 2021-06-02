World Environment Day 2021: Importance Of "Reimagine, Recreate, Restore"

World Environment Day 2021 date: On June 5, the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration will be launched.

World Environment Day 2021: Importance Of 'Reimagine, Recreate, Restore'

World Environment Day is round the corner. On June 5, the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration will be launched. This is a ''10-year push to halt and reverse the decline of the natural world.'' Since the pandemic disrupted normal lives, the most important thing that will perhaps have a very far-reaching impact is the breakdown in the "relationship between human systems and natural systems." The UNEP's campaign - "Recreate, Reimagine, Restore" - focuses on reversing the degradation of our ecosystems.

"I want people to understand the situation we are in is serious but there is always something we can do, we have to remain positive and we have to act," said Jordan Sanchez, 19, the writer of the World Environment Day poem - "Recreate, Reimagine, Restore".  

World Environment Day 2021: Ecosystem Restoration

The theme this year, Ecosystem Restoration, "aims to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean," according to the UNEP. The global environmental body says, this will help in tackling poverty and combat climate change and taking the theme forward will be successful only if there is people's participation, according to the UNEP.  

World Environment Day 2021: Impact of degradation

  • Land degradation could reduce global food productivity.
  • It could lead to decline in soil fertility. 
  • Deforestation will increase contact and conflict between humans and wildlife.
  • Deforestation could continue to take place at alarming rates.