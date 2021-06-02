World Environment Day 2021: Importance Of 'Reimagine, Recreate, Restore'

Environment Day 2021: Recreate, Reimagine, Restore are key to this year's environment day

World Environment Day is round the corner. On June 5, the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration will be launched. This is a ''10-year push to halt and reverse the decline of the natural world.'' Since the pandemic disrupted normal lives, the most important thing that will perhaps have a very far-reaching impact is the breakdown in the "relationship between human systems and natural systems." The UNEP's campaign - "Recreate, Reimagine, Restore" - focuses on reversing the degradation of our ecosystems.

"I want people to understand the situation we are in is serious but there is always something we can do, we have to remain positive and we have to act," said Jordan Sanchez, 19, the writer of the World Environment Day poem - "Recreate, Reimagine, Restore".

“The promise of restoration lives within us.”



World Environment Day 2021: Ecosystem Restoration

The theme this year, Ecosystem Restoration, "aims to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean," according to the UNEP. The global environmental body says, this will help in tackling poverty and combat climate change and taking the theme forward will be successful only if there is people's participation, according to the UNEP.

