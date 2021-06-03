World Bicycle Day 2021: Know Why Bicycles Are Good For Our Planet, Health

World Bicycle Day 2021 images: Bicycles contribute to cleaner air, less congestion

Today is World Bicycle Day. Choosing to get around on a bicycle is good for our health and the planet. Experts believe, cycling has tremendous health benefits for all age groups. Bicycles have been in use for nearly two centuries. World Bicycle Day reminds us of a number of reasons why cycling is the most sustainable means of transport. It is affordable, reliable, environment-friendly, healthy and relaxing. Due to the uniqueness and versatility of the bicycle, the UN General Assembly decided to declare June 3 as World Bicycle Day.

World Bicycle Day: 10 reasons why bicycles are good for our planet and health

Increased bicycle use means lower greenhouse gas emissions Cycling contributes to mitigation of carbon dioxide emissions as it possesses an intrinsic zero-emission value. Cycling helps awareness about the local environment and sustainable consumption and production. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a pathway for achieving greater health equity". Cycling leads to increased cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility, according to fitness experts. It improves joint mobility and helps decrease stress levels. Cycling is an age-old fun activity; truly exhilarating and liberating. Amid the pandemic, when most of us have been forced to become couch potatoes, cycling is a great activity with family or friends if the local Covid guidelines allow. Cycling in groups gives people more time to socialize, share thoughts and spend time together. Cycling saves money. Bikes are free to ride and a stress-free mode of travel.

Happy World Cycling Day!