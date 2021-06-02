World Bicycle Day 2021: Know When And Why Bicycle Day Is Celebrated

World Bicycle Day 2021 images: June 3 is celebrated as bicycle day

Get ready to celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3. A United Nations designated day, World Bicycle Day is observed as cycling has tremendous health benefits for all age groups, according to experts. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of World Environment Day, it is important to mention that cycling has once again proved it's the better mode of transport - affordable, environtment-friendly and healthy. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a pathway for achieving greater health equity."

Commuters who use their bicycles regularly agree that cycling saves time and the frustrating traffic jams. Most cities across the world have a separate cycling lane for bikers.

Here's why World Bicycle Day is celebrated

Increased bicycle use means lower greenhouse gas emissions : Cycling contributes to mitigation of carbon dioxide emissions as it possesses an intrinsic zero-emission value.

: Cycling contributes to mitigation of carbon dioxide emissions as it possesses an intrinsic zero-emission value. Cycling leads to a healthier life: Cycling leads to increased cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility. It improves joint mobility and helps decrease stress levels.

Cycling leads to increased cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility. It improves joint mobility and helps decrease stress levels. Cycling saves money: Bikes are free to ride and a stress-free mode of travel.

Bikes are free to ride and a stress-free mode of travel. Being aware about local environment: Cycling helps awareness about the local environment and sustainable consumption and production.

World Bicycle Day: What a few famous people said about cycling

"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving: - Albert Einstein

"Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race: - HG Wells

"Riding a bicycle is about getting back to basics. It's good for the waistline and it's good for the wallet, is what I'm saying" - Phil Keoghan

"One of the most important days of my life was when I learned to ride a bicycle" - Michael Palin

Happy World Bicycle Day in advance!