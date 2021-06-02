World Bicycle Day 2021: Know When And Why Bicycle Day Is Celebrated

Get ready to celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3. A United Nations designated day, World Bicycle Day is observed as cycling has tremendous health benefits for all age groups, according to experts. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of World Environment Day, it is important to mention that cycling has once again proved it's the better mode of transport - affordable, environtment-friendly and healthy. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a pathway for achieving greater health equity."
Commuters who use their bicycles regularly agree that cycling saves time and the frustrating traffic jams. Most cities across the world have a separate cycling lane for bikers.
Here's why World Bicycle Day is celebrated
- Increased bicycle use means lower greenhouse gas emissions: Cycling contributes to mitigation of carbon dioxide emissions as it possesses an intrinsic zero-emission value.
- Cycling leads to a healthier life: Cycling leads to increased cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility. It improves joint mobility and helps decrease stress levels.
- Cycling saves money: Bikes are free to ride and a stress-free mode of travel.
- Being aware about local environment: Cycling helps awareness about the local environment and sustainable consumption and production.
World Bicycle Day: What a few famous people said about cycling
- "Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving: - Albert Einstein
- "Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race: - HG Wells
- "Riding a bicycle is about getting back to basics. It's good for the waistline and it's good for the wallet, is what I'm saying" - Phil Keoghan
- "One of the most important days of my life was when I learned to ride a bicycle" - Michael Palin
Happy World Bicycle Day in advance!