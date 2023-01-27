'Won't Make Excuses Like Government': Newly-Launched Citizen Action Party In Sikkim

The party accused the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Party of corruption. (Representational)

A new political party Citizen Action Party (CAP) was officially launched at Melli in South Sikkim district.

Ganesh Rai, co-ordinator and defacto leader of the new party released a vision document of the new party on Thursday.

Rai accused the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Party of corruption and only doing politics to benefit leaders.

The present government was "snatching" the rights of all Sikkimese and selling land to outsiders, he alleged.

Rai also alleged that SKM had reneged on all its poll promises and has not been able to deliver on anything including seats for Limboo-Tamang in the State Assembly.

"We will keep our word and not keep making excuses like this government. The countdown has begun and CAP will form the government in 2024," he claimed.

He claimed that there was no difference between SKM and Sikkim Democratic Front led by Pawan Kumar Chamling.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)