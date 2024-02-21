'Won't Let Even One Subhkaran Die': B Mann Orders Probe Into Farmer's Death

The Centre could have given them a place to protest in the national capital, he added (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said he was saddened by the death of a young farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border and asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for it.

"After postmortem, a case will be registered. Those officials responsible for his death will have to face stringent action," said Mr Mann in a video message this evening.

Subhkaran Singh (21) died at Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border.

He was killed and a few others were injured on the Punjab-Haryana border as protesters resumed their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, with the Haryana Police firing tear gas shells to thwart attempts to breach barricades at Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

On Subhkaran's death, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X in Hindi, wrote, "The death of Punjab's young man Subhkaran is very sad." "Was it for this very day that we fought for freedom, that one day the governments elected by us in our own country will martyr our own sons like the British? We are completely with Subhkaran and will ensure strict punishment to his murderers," said Kejriwal.

Mr Mann said law and order is under control. However, in reference to the Khanauri incident, he accused the Haryana Police of disturbing law and order.

Tear gas shells and rubber bullets are being used towards Punjab territory, he said and appealed to the protesters to maintain calm, saying "our Gurus have taught us to have patience".

Mr Mann also asked why can't farmers go to the national capital pertaining to their demands.

"Why Haryana stopped them? They reached Haryana borders in a peaceful manner, had Haryana government not stopped them, they could have headed to national capital where they would have held a peaceful protest," said Mr Mann.

The Centre could have given them a place to protest in the national capital, he added.

Targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre, Mr Mann said from January 22, 2021, what was the Modi government doing regarding farmers' demands.

Had they talked to them in three years, this situation would not have arisen, he said.

"Four rounds of meeting were held between farmer leaders and the Centre, of which I attended three and acted as lawyer of people of Punjab," Mr Mann said, while adding their demands should be fulfilled.

"My duty is that I act as a bridge between farmers' outfits and the Centre and see talks are held in positive atmosphere. All demands pertain to the Centre," he said, adding the farmers have right to accept or reject the Centre's proposals.

The Centre should mull on demands of farmers and resolve the issue, he said.

"On Khanauri border, an incident took place in which 21-year-old youth Subhkaran Singh died. When I came to know, I felt very sad. His mother has already died, he was raised by grandmother. He has two sisters.

"Why he had to go for protest, what are farmers asking. He was a small farmer having two acres of land," said Mr Mann about the youth.

"We stand with the family at this hour. Every possible assistance will be extended to the family," he said.

Mr Mann said rumours are being spread that the Centre will impose President's rule in the state.

"I am not here for power. Impose President's rule 100 times...I will sacrifice everything, but I will not let even one Subhkaran die," he said.

He said 90 per cent of sacrifices during the country's freedom struggle have been made by Punjabis and even now they are making sacrifices guarding the country.

Farmer leaders had rejected a proposal by the Central government in the fourth round of talks between the two sides to break the deadlock and announced that thousands of Punjab farmers camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points would resume their agitation on Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who is among the three central ministers engaging with the farmer leaders, called for further talks and appealed to the protesters to maintain peace.

