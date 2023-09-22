'Won't Change Status Of Arunachal Pradesh': Kiren Rijiju On China Visa Row

He said that this action by China goes against the spirit of the Olympic Charter.

Condemning Chinese action to deny accreditation cards or visas to Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh who were scheduled to travel to China for the Asian Games, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that such acts by China won't change the status of Arunachal Pradesh.

"China's illegal action is not going to change the status of Arunachal Pradesh. China has been, for many years, denying visas to officials from Arunachal Pradesh," Kiren Rijiju said while speaking to ANI on the denial of regular visas to athletes from Arunachal on Friday.

"Arunachal has always been India's territory and will remain so. They cannot change Arunachal's history and the ideology of its people," he added.

Pointing out that the Wushu athletes from Arunachal Pradesh are representing India, Mr Rijiju said, "I strongly condemn this illegal, illegitimate action of the People's Republic of China. China has no right to deny the entry of people from Arunachal Pradesh. After all, they are representing our country."

Mr Rijiju who is a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West said that this action by China goes against the spirit of the Olympic Charter.

"China's action is against the spirit of the International Olympic Committee's rules. It is against the spirit of the Olympic Charter. No country can deny or discriminate against any athlete on any political ground," he said.

"We are condemning China's act but the International Olympic Committee should condemn it as well. They should not sit quietly because such acts may be an injustice to players in future as well," the Minister added.

Speaking on the cancellation of the Sports Minister's visit to Beijing for the Asian Games Opening Ceremony, Mr Rijiju said, "This time government of India has strongly reacted and protested in Beijing and from the Foreign Ministry. In protest, the Sports Minister's visit to Beijing for the Asian Games Opening Ceremony has been cancelled. No official will visit."

Giving a stern warning to China, the Earth Sciences Minister said, "The Ministry of External Affairs has already made a clear statement that India has the right to respond at the right time. So India reserves the right to respond appropriately."

"I strongly condemn this act by China to deny visas to our Wushu Athletes from Arunachal Pradesh who were to participate in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. This violates both the spirit of Sports and also the Rules governing the conduct of Asian Games, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states. Arunachal Pradesh is not a disputed territory but inalienable part of India. Entire people of Arunachal Pradesh resolutely oppose any illegal claim of China on its land and people. International Olympic Committee should reign in China's illegitimate action," Kiren Rijiju said in a post on 'X'.

Two of the Wushu players hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu who were approved to take part by the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Organising Committee were unable to download their accreditation cards - which act as visas to enter China. The third athlete Nyeman Wangsu, who managed to download her accreditation, was informed that she would not be allowed to travel beyond Hong Kong.

In response to this, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is cancelling his visit to the games as a mark of protest.

"As a mark of our protest against the Chinese action, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games. Government of India reserves the right to take suitable measures to safeguard our interest," the MEA spokesperson said.

The MEA spokesperson added that India rejects this treatment of its players by Chinese Authorities.

"Government of India has learnt that the Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and pre-meditated manner, discriminated against some of the Indian sportspersons from the state of Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China" he said.

