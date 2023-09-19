'Wonderful Idea': Kangana Ranaut On Woman's Reservation Bill

The Women's Reservation Bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Monday.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who was among the special women invitees at the Parliament, on Tuesday extended support to the Women's Reservation Bill, which was introduced today in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building.

Talking to the media Kangana Ranaut said, "This is a wonderful idea, this is all because of our honourable PM Modi and this govt and his (PM Modi) thoughtfulness towards the upliftment of women."

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The bill has been named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Introducing the bill in the house the minister said "This bill is in relation to women empowerment.

By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of the People.

"Arjun Meghwal said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.

Discussion for passing of the Bill in the House will be taken up on Wednesday, September 20. The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21 government sources said.

The Women's Reservation Bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Monday.

Kangana also said, "The first session of the new Parliament has been dedicated to women empowerment and upliftment...PM Modi has kept women as the priority...This is fantastic..."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government is bringing a new Bill to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies and that God has given him the opportunity to take forward the task of women empowerment.

While talking exclusively to ANI, actor Esha Gupta also extended her support to the new reservation bill and said, "It's a beautiful thing that PM Modi has taken this step during the first session in the new Parliament. It's a very progressive thought...I had thought of joining politics since childhood...Let's see if this bill is passed, you will see me in 2026..."

Women's Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur distributed sweets to special women invitees, at the Parliament on Tuesday.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Haryanvi dancer and 'Bigg Boss 10' fame Sapna Choudhary said, "This is just the beginning, many bills are yet to be passed. I would like to thank PM Modi for understanding and supporting women so much."

The Women's Reservation Bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. Despite being a crucial step towards gender parity and inclusive governance, the Bill has remained in legislative limbo for far too long.

