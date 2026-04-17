Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

"Delimitation Will Be Political Demonetisation, Don't Do It": Shashi Tharoor

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Delimitation Will Be Political Demonetisation, Don't Do It": Shashi Tharoor

Don't do it, was the message from Shashi Tharoor, inverting Nike's legendary "Just do it" tagline, amid a debate over delimitation, an exercise which will redraw parliamentary and Assembly constituencies.

The Congress MP then referenced the 2016 demonetisation move as a cautionary tale, urging the BJP-led government at the Centre to give the delimitation exercise a rethink. 

"What happens to cooperative federalism. You have proposed delimitation with the same haste that you did demonetisation... Unfortunately, we know what damage it did. Delimitation will turn out to be political demonetisation. Don't do it," Tharoor said.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Shashi Tharoor, Women's Reservation Bill, Women's Quota
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now