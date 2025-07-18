Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Women Should Be Freed From Regressive Customs, Traditions: Mohan Bhagwat

Speaking at an event organised by non-profit organisation Udyogwardhini at Solapur in Maharashtra, Mohan Bhagwat said women are the most important part of any society.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Women Should Be Freed From Regressive Customs, Traditions: Mohan Bhagwat
He lauded the contribution of Udyogwardhini in empowering and strengthening women.
  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said women’s empowerment is vital for national progress
  • He stated women should be freed from regressive customs and traditions
  • Bhagwat highlighted women inspire generations beyond their own lifetime
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Pune:

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the empowerment of women is essential for the progress of any nation, and they should be freed from regressive customs and traditions.

Speaking at an event organised by non-profit organisation Udyogwardhini at Solapur in Maharashtra, Bhagwat said women are the most important part of any society.

"A man will work till his death. A woman will also work till the end, but beyond that, she inspires the generations that follow. It is under a woman's love and affection that children grow and mature," he said.

Empowering women is crucial for national development, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief further said.

"God has given an additional quality to women, enabling them to do things that men cannot. At the same time, God has given women all the qualities he has given to men, which is why they can do whatever men can do," he said.

Hence, it is foolhardy for men to claim that they will uplift women, Bhagwat remarked.

"There is no reason to have such ego. Let women do what they want. Just empower them and free them from regressive customs and traditions. When a woman uplifts herself, she uplifts entire society," he added.

He also lauded the contribution of Udyogwardhini in empowering and strengthening women.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat On Women Empowerment
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com