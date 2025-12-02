Women Launch Acid, Blade Attack Over "Immoral Activities" Taunt In Chhattisgarh

Two women and two girls in Chhattisgarh's Durg attacked residents in the neighbourhood with acid and blades, leaving half a dozen people seriously injured and sending shockwaves across the city.

The incident was reported from Siddharth Nagar area in the city.

What began as an attempt by residents to counsel the girls escalated within seconds into a violent confrontation that has left the community terrified.

According to police and witnesses, criminal activities have been on the rise in the city, but such an incident is rare.

Residents allege that the girls had been engaging in immoral activities, frequently inviting outsiders to their home and consuming drugs. Locals say their behaviour had been affecting the children in the locality, prompting elders in the area to step in.

Around 9:30 pm on Monday night, several residents gathered at the girls' home to speak to them and warn them against inviting unknown men into the neighbourhood. However, the conversation quickly turned hostile.

Witnesses say the girls grew furious, ran inside their home, and returned armed with a sharp blade and a toilet cleaner believed to contain acid.

Without warning, they splashed the chemical at the group standing outside the house.

The acid struck several residents on the face and eyes, causing severe burns and damaging vision.

They then allegedly lunged at others with blades, leaving multiple people with deep cuts. Stones were also thrown at the crowd as panic spread through the narrow lane.

Within minutes, chaos engulfed the neighbourhood as injured residents screamed for help and others rushed to take them to safety.

Enraged and frightened, dozens of residents went to the Durg City Kotwali police station late at night, demanding strict action and the immediate arrest of the accused.

Police officials confirmed that two of the girls are students, while the other two women are employed.

CSP Bhilai, Satyaprakash Tiwari, said, "Residents of Siddharth Nagar reported a fight involving 4-5 girls. They threw acid and attacked with blades. People were enraged, and we immediately registered cases and made arrests. Some of the accused are students, some are working."

Victim Soni Kurre, whose eye was injured, recounted the terrifying moment: "We went to request them not to call boys from outside. Suddenly they ran inside, came back with something like acid, and threw it. My eye got injured... then they attacked everyone with knives and blades."

Another victim, Nilesh Sandekar, said the girls refused to listen to reason, "The girls abused us. They use drugs and call outsiders regularly. When we tried to talk, they argued and threw something into our eyes. They even threw stones."

Residents say they fear reprisals and are worried about the increasing influence of drug culture and criminal behaviour among youth. Police presence in the area has been intensified to prevent further escalation.