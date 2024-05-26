Woman's Mutilated Body Found In Karnataka Forest, Tiger Attack Suspected

The Antarasante police have registered a case. (Representational)

A 48-year-old woman is suspected to have been mauled to death by a tiger near Moorband Betta in HD Kote Taluk in Mysuru on Saturday evening, after her mutilated body was found in the early hours of Sunday, official sources said.

The victim has been identified as Chikki from Malada Haadi in N Begur panchayat limits.

According to officials, the woman was reportedly attacked by a tiger when she was rearing goats. The big cat had dragged her body into the forest area.

The woman's family members, villagers and forest staff had started a search for her on Saturday itself, official sources said. On Sunday morning her mutilated body was found near a forest watch tower.

Police and forest department officials visited the spot. The Antarasante police have registered a case.

