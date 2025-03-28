Woman's Decomposed Body Found Inside Bed Box In Delhi Flat

The decomposed body of a woman was found in a bed box, wrapped in a blanket, in a flat in Delhi's Shahdara on Friday, the police said. The owner of the house, Vivekanand Mishra, who is in his late 50s has been detained for questioning, the police said.

The police said they are trying to find out the identity of the woman, who is in her late 40s.

A call was received at Vivek Vihar police station about odour coming from a DDA flat in the area, the police said.

"When police reached the spot, they found the house locked from outside and traces of blood near the backdoor," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said in a statement.

On opening the flat, a woman's decomposed body was found inside a bed storage compartment, he said. It was wrapped in a blanket.

She appeared to have been killed two to three days ago, a senior police officer said.

During initial investigation, the police found Mr Mishra visited the flat on Thursday night and Friday afternoon, sources said.

Forensic teams inspected the crime scene and further investigation is on, the police said.