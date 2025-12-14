Woman's Body Found In Haryana, Police Say Killed by Former Boyfriend

The decapitated body of a young woman has been found in Yamunanagar, Haryana. The police have arrested the accused, Furkan alias Bilal, who was her former boyfriend.

According to the police, Furkan and the woman were in a two-year-long love affair. But she started using pressure on him when his wedding was fixed elsewhere and he broke up with her.

Fearing that his wedding will get ruined, Furkan hatched a plan to kill her, police sources said.

On December 6, Furkan took her for a drive in his car, killed her, and dumped her body in a desolate area in Bahadurgarh. He severed her head and stripped off her clothes to conceal her identity.

"We formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case, and with the help of technical evidence, we were able to identify the accused," said Kamaldeep Goyal, a senior officer of the local police.

The man has been arrested, and further investigation is in progress. The police have also recovered the woman's clothes and other evidence from the accused's possession.

The murder has sent shockwaves in the community, highlighting the need for vigilance and prompt action in such cases. The police have assured that they will ensure justice is served in the case.

A woman's body has been found in Panchgaon, Manesar, as well. The body bears signs of strangulation and possible sexual assault. The police are investigating the matter. The identity of the victim is yet to be established.