Woman Tortured, Gangraped in Bengaluru, Police Arrest Five

The woman is currently in another state and a team has gone to get her, cops said (Representational)

Five persons, one of them a woman, have been arrested in Bengaluru in a case involving the rape and brutal torture of a woman. A gut-wrenching video of the attack, which was circulated on social media, has generated immense outrage.

The video showed a woman being tortured by three men and a woman. It even showed them inserting a bottle in her private parts. The 22-year-old was later allegedly gang raped.

The incident took place in Bengaluru almost six days ago.

"On the basis of the contents of the video clip and facts as disclosed during the interrogation of the accused persons, a case of rape, assault and other relevant provisions of the law, has been generated against the accused," the Bengaluru police said in a statement.

"As per information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. Due to financial differences, the culprits brutalised the victim who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking," the police added.

The Bengaluru police said the woman is currently in another state and a team has been sent to fetch her. Once she is back, her statement will be recorded before a magistrate.

The incident and the video generated outrage, especially in the northeast. After watching the video it was assumed that the survivor was from that part of the country and the Assam police had sought information about the accused.

"These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video. The time or place of this incident is not clear. Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely," their post on Twitter read.

"We must stand together to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice," another post read.