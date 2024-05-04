Woman Stabbed To Death By Estranged Husband In UP, Was Tortured Over Dowry

A case is being registered on the basis of the father's complaint, police said (Representational)

A woman was stabbed to death by her estranged husband in a village here on Saturday, police said.

The woman (40) and her four sons had been living with her parents for the past several years after she was tortured by her husband and in-laws over dowry, her father said.

On Saturday, Muntazir Mehndi blocked Aminatul Zahra's way and stabbed her with a knife, police said.

Police reached the spot shortly after and sent her to Ghosi Community Health Centre where she died during treatment. Police have sent the body for postmortem examination.

According to the complaint filed by the woman's father Haider Abbas, Zahra (40) was married to Mehndi but after the marriage, her husband and mother-in-law used to torture his daughter for dowry.

Due to frequent disputes, Zahra left her in-laws place and was living with her parents and her four sons for the past several years, he told police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahesh Singh Attri said that a case is being registered on the basis of the father's complaint against the husband.

The officer said that the accused is on the run and efforts are on to arrest him.

