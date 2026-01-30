UP Man Gets 20-Year Jail Term For Raping 11-Year-Old Girl In 2020

A court here sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl in 2020, the police said.

Chief defence lawyer Ravinder Gupta said that the case was registered at the Dabua police station on October 29, 2020, and the accused was identified as Ravi Pandey, a native of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the FIR, on October 26, 2020, when the girl's parents left for work. Pandey, who lived next door, broke into their home under the pretence of asking for help with some work and took the girl to his room and raped her.

He threatened to kill her if she told anyone. The girl initially didn't tell her parents, but she became withdrawn and quiet, the police said.

When her mother gently questioned her, the girl revealed the incident. Her mother then took her to the police station and filed a complaint, they said.

