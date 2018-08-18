Woman, Son Hacked To Death Uttar Pradesh

The villagers, on Saturday, woke up to discover the twin murders, which took place in Baagi village at night.

All India | | Updated: August 18, 2018 13:28 IST
Police found the bodies with several wounds made with a sharp object (Representational)

Lucknow: 

A 55-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son were hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, police said today.

The deceased -- Munni and Kuldeep -- were found lying on their cots, with several wounds on their bodies inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, a police official told IANS.

"We have informed the husband of the deceased who works in the town and are probing all angles to the incident, including disputes and animosity if any," he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the police is questioning the neighbours to find out more details.

