Woman Seeks PM Modi's Help To Bring Back Husband's Body From South Africa: Report

A woman has urged PM, Foreign Minister to help bring home the body of her husband (Representational)

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district has urged the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister to help bring home the body of her husband who died of illness in South Africa.

Sangeeta Sharma, who lives in UP's Bhayla village, has written to them that she does not have enough money to bring back the body of her husband Manoj Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Suraj Rai told Press Trust of India.

He said Manoj Kumar was working in a company in South Africa and died there on August 27 due to illness.

District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh has directed Sub-divisional Magistrate Deoband Deepak Kumar to take up the matter of helping the woman, Mr Rai said.

He said that Sangeeta Sharma is an Anganwadi worker and her children are young.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)