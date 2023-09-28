Woman Poisons 9-Year-Old Son, Then Kills Self In Tripura: Cops

A 25-year-old woman allegedly ended her life after poisoning both her sons in Tripura's Khowai district, police said on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Pramila Munda, and her nine-year-old son died while being taken to Khowai hospital, while her 11-year-old son is battling for his life at GBP Hospital in Agartala, Sukramoni Debbarma, office-in-charge of Champahower police station, said.

He said an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind her step.

The incident took place in Kamalabagan village late on Wednesday night.

"The woman poisoned both her sons and then consumed the poison herself. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is underway," he said.

Her husband, Manu Debbarma, a daily wage labourer, claimed he was not present at their house when the incident took place.

