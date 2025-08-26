Tripura Woman Tied, Beaten Up, Hair Cut. Reason: Quarrel With Mother-In-Law

In a shocking case of mob violence, a woman in Tripura's Gomati district was tied to a pole, thrashed, and her hair cut after neighbours attacked her for allegedly quarreling with her mother-in-law. Police have registered a case and arrested three women. Shocking visuals of the incident, reported in the Udaipur area of Gomati, have circulated on social media and drawn widespread condemnation.

A video, said to be shot on Friday, shows a woman with her hands tied behind her back, her head lowered into a drain. She is heard screaming as a woman tonsures her head. Several residents, including some boys, are seen watching and filming the act. It is alleged that the woman who cut the victim's hair is linked to the BJP.

The victim has alleged that her mother-in-law constantly quarreled with her. So, local residents tied her hands to an electric pole, blackened her face, and hung a garland of shoes around her neck.

She accused several women from the area of being involved in the assault and demanded justice.

BJP district president Sabita Nag met Superintendent of Police Dr Kiran Kumar K on Monday and sought strict punishment for the accused. "The ruling BJP and the Chief Minister in no way condone such acts. We have demanded a thorough police investigation and punishment as per law," Ms Nag told reporters, accusing the opposition CPM and Congress of trying to defame the government over this incident.

Asked if action would be taken against the BJP leader allegedly involved, she said the party would wait for the investigation to conclude before taking disciplinary steps.

Last evening, the district police chief confirmed that a case was registered under sections related to wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, assaulting a woman with intent to disrobe and criminal intimidation. Three women -- Manju Rani Das (60), Putul Rani Das (50), and Hamida Banu (60) have been arrested.

The Gomati assault brought back grim memories of earlier incidents of mob violence against women in Tripura. Among the most infamous of these is the Chandrapur Kalibari case during the Left Front rule in Tripura. A middle-aged woman was tied to an electric pole and brutally beaten up, allegedly by people linked to the ruling party. Human rights experts have repeatedly highlighted the need for stronger laws and awareness drives to prevent such acts of mob violence.