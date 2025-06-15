Woman, Newborn Die In UP Hospital, Doctor Arrested For Negligence: Cops

A doctor was arrested on Saturday in Khadda area of this district over the death of a 25-year-old woman and her newborn child, police said.

The accused, Dr Mohammad Sayed, has been arrested on charges of medical negligence and the private hospital where he was working sealed, officials said.

"A 25-year-old woman, Asma Khatoon, wife of Sikandar, and her newborn baby died during treatment at Vibhrant Hospital located at Maharana Pratap Chowk on Khadda-Nebua road in Khadda town," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Khadda) Mohammad Zafar said.

Following the deaths, the distraught family members protested at the hospital and placed the bodies outside the gate.

After getting information, police arrived at the scene and pacified the family.

"We have sealed the hospital and arrested the accused doctor," said the SDM, adding that the hospital was operating illegally.

According to police, Asma, a resident of Rampur Jungle village in the Hnumanganj police station area, was brought to Vibhrant Hospital on Friday night after she experienced labour pain.

Her family members said that she underwent an operation around 11 pm at the hospital. Initially, doctors informed them that the operation was successful and both mother and child were fine. However, soon the hospital staff began making excuses, they said.

The family alleged that doctors demanded money and asked them to arrange blood from the district hospital.

As Asma's condition deteriorated, the hospital management advised the family to take her to Gorakhpur Medical College, police said.

The family accused Dr Syed, who identified himself as the hospital's physician, of falsely reassuring them that both mother and child were alive.

When the family grew suspicious, Dr Syed allegedly tried to flee in his vehicle. The family immediately informed the police who took the doctor into custody.

"Investigations have revealed that Vibhrant Hospital was operating without any registration. Further investigations are underway," said SDM Zafar.

Khadda SHO Harshvardhan Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against Dr Syed under relevant sections, and that he has been arrested.

