Unable To Give Birth To Son, Rajasthan Woman Throws Newborn Into Water Tank

According to the police, the woman said that she wanted a son but ended up delivering a daughter, due which she threw her into the water tank and closed the lid.

Read Time: 2 mins
The woman was arrested by police following her husband's complaint. (Representational)
Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan:

 Frustrated as she could not give birth to a son, a woman in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu killed her 17-day-old daughter by throwing her into a water tank, police said Monday.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Narayan Singh said Aachki Devi (22), from Shri Ram Colony, threw her 17-day-old daughter into a water tank on Sunday when she could not give birth to a son.

She then closed the tank's lid resulting in her daughter's death, he said.

The officer said the woman informed one of her acquaintances about the incident, following which the woman's husband lodged a complaint.

He said that based on the complaint a case of murder was registered against her and she was arrested on Monday. She was produced before the court that sent her to judicial custody.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

