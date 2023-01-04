18-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped And Raped By Neighbour In UP: Cops

Uttar Pradesh: She was also severely beaten up and given poison when she resisted, police said.

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Jehanabad Kotwali police station area, police said on Tuesday.

She was also severely beaten up and given poison when she resisted, police said.

According to a complaint filed with Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma, the incident happened in the early hours of January 1 when the woman's neighbour Kamal forcibly took her to his house by gagging her mouth and allegedly raped her.

When she raised an alarm, she was badly beaten up and forced to drink poison, police said, quoting the complaint.

It also alleged when the woman's family members reached the house of the accused, his family members thrashed her mother badly.

She also alleged the Jehanabad police did not listen to her complaint initially.

The mother has said in the complaint that the condition of her daughter remains critical and she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pilibhit.

Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Jehanabad Kotwali Prabhash Kumar said that on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, a case against Kamal, his brother Sanju, sister Sheetal, mother Maya Devi and father Satyapal was registered on Tuesday evening under relevant sections.

According to the police, the accused have fled after locking the house.

