UP's National Highway Network Jumps 34% In A Decade, Crosses 10,700 Km

Uttar Pradesh has recorded a sharp expansion of its National Highway network over the last decade, growing by 34 percent and crossing the 10,700-km mark, official data shows. Sources in the Uttar Pradesh government told NDTV that the milestone was reached on Uttar Pradesh Diwas, marked on January 24 every year.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, National Highway projects worth Rs 2.16 lakh crore have been sanctioned in the state since 2014. Of this, expenditure of Rs 1.32 lakh crore has already been incurred, reflecting the scale of highway development underway in the country's most populous state.

The ministry's status report reveals that a total of 262 National Highway projects covering 8,211 km have been approved in Uttar Pradesh. The National Highways Authority of India is implementing 106 projects spanning 4,769 km at an estimated cost of Rs 1.51 lakh crore. The remaining 156 projects, covering 3,442 km, are being executed by the State Public Works Department at an estimated cost of Rs 64,091 crore.

As of 2025, the total National Highway network in Uttar Pradesh stands at 10,718 km. Of this, 6,479 km fall under NHAI, and 4,239 km are maintained by the State PWD. In 2014, the state had a National Highway length of 7,986 km. Since 2014-15, an additional 2,732 km have been notified, underlining the pace of expansion.

Construction activity remains intense across the state. At present, 114 National Highway projects covering 4,311 km at an estimated investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore are at various stages of execution. NHAI is carrying out 64 projects across 3,181 km at a cost of Rs 75,315 crore, while the State PWD is executing 50 projects covering 1,130 km at an investment of Rs 28,118 crore.

The Ministry has also reported significant progress in completions. Since 2019, 106 National Highway projects spanning 4,145 km have been completed at a total cost of Rs 81,072 crore. NHAI completed 43 projects covering 2,464 km at an expenditure of Rs 70,096 crore. The State PWD completed 63 projects spanning 1,681 km at a cost of Rs 10,976 crore.

For the current financial year 2025-26, Uttar Pradesh set a target of awarding 850 km of National Highway projects and completing the construction of 646 km. As of November 2025, projects covering 110 km have been awarded, while the construction of 286 km has been achieved.

Funding support through the Central Road Infrastructure Fund has also seen substantial allocations. Uttar Pradesh has received total CRIF sanctions of Rs 11,680 crore so far. Accruals and releases both stand at Rs 8,560.84 crore, while the Book Outstanding is Rs 3,119.61 crore, with a BOS ratio of 4.31.

Under the Setu Bandhan Programme of the CRIF State Roads Scheme, 14 road overbridges costing Rs 932 crore have been sanctioned in the state. Over the last three years, 34 CRIF projects, including Setu Bandhan works, have been approved, covering 241 km at a cost of Rs 2,327 crore.

Uttar Pradesh is also emerging as a hub for greenfield expressways and access-controlled corridors. Projects totalling 267 km with a capital cost of Rs 17,291 crore are at various stages. These include the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, the Kanpur Ring Road, the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway project, and the Allahabad Bypass.

Sources in the state government said the expansion of the National Highway network is being seen as a key driver for economic growth, improved connectivity, and faster movement of goods and people across Uttar Pradesh, with today's Uttar Pradesh Diwas marking a significant moment in that journey.