Woman Hit By Bike Involved In Racing In Kerala, Dies: Cops

A 53-year-old woman died today at the Kovalam bypass here after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler allegedly indulging in illegal bike racing, police said.

According to an officer of Thiruvallam police station, the incident occurred around 7 am when the woman was crossing the bypass road to the other side.

The bike rider was also seriously injured in the accident and is presently admitted in the Thiruvananthapuram medical college, the officer said.

A case under Sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said.

Meanwhile, local residents of the area said they heard a loud crash in the morning and upon checking found the woman dead near the road divider, while the bike rider was found about 100 metres further away in a ditch on the roadside.

"The woman was not moving, but the bike rider showed some movement," a local resident told a TV channel.

Another resident claimed that incidents of bike racing are frequent in the area during the early morning hours when there is no police presence.

Police, on the other hand, said they have not received any complaints of frequent incidents of bike racing in that area.

