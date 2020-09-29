Woman, Gang-Raped In UP's Hathras 2 Weeks Ago, Dies In Delhi Hospital

Hathras Gangrape: The woman had been in an extremely critical state with multiple fractures (File)

A 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh has died in Delhi nearly two weeks after she was gang-raped and tortured, allegedly by four men from her village in Hathras. The woman had been in an extremely critical state with multiple fractures and her tongue had been cut.

She had been in the ICU in a Delhi hospital.

All four attackers are all in jail. The woman belonged to the Scheduled Castes community, while the attackers were from a so-called upper caste.

The woman's family has accused the Uttar Pradesh police of not helping them initially but reacting only after public outrage.

The woman was attacked on September 14 at a village in Hathras, some 200 km from Delhi. She was dragged by her dupatta into the fields, where she had been cutting grass with her family.

"My mother, sister and elder brother had gone to a field to get some grass. My brother went home earlier with a large bundle of grass, while my mother and sister continued to cut them. The women were a little far from each other. Four-five people came from behind, they threw my sister's dupatta around her neck and dragged her inside the bajra field," the woman's brother told NDTV.

"My mother realised she was missing and went looking for her. My sister was found unconscious. They had raped her. The police did not help us initially; they did not take quick action. They acted only after four-five days," woman's brother said.

The Uttar Pradesh police denied the family's allegation of slow response. "We arrested one accused soon and once we managed to get the names of three other accused, we arrested them too," Hathras police officer Prakash Kumar said in a video statement tweeted by UP Police.