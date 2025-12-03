Woman Gang Busted In Delhi, Items Worth Rs 1 Crore Recovered

Two active women-led criminal gangs, one operating across Gujarat and Delhi, and another based in the Anand Parbat area of Delhi, were busted by police on Wednesday. Both groups were involved in a series of high-value thefts, primarily targeting women commuters at crowded public transit points.

Five women have been arrested so far, including a habitual offender with a history of 13 previous criminal cases. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Railways, KPS Malhotra said the arrests were made following an intensive, technology-driven investigation that combined CCTV analysis with parallel human intelligence inputs. Over 100 CCTV footages from various locations were examined to trace movements, identify repeat offenders and connect incidents across districts, he said.

"The two gangs shared a similar modus operandi. They operated inside lifts and on escalators, taking advantage of rush-hour congestion to stealthily remove jewellery, watches and other valuables from unsuspecting women. Their operations were swift, coordinated and meticulously planned, often completed in mere seconds before the culprits blended back into the crowd," said DCP Malhotra.

A significant lead came from two key CCTV videos-one from Delhi Sarai Rohilla Railway Station and another from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). In these videos, the accused can be seen operating in crowded railway premises, targeting women passengers carrying jewellery or valuables.

Police carried out coordinated raids following sustained surveillance and tracking that led to the arrests. All the stolen items were recovered, including gold jewellery, expensive watches and cash. The recovered items are valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, police said.

DCP Malhotra said the gangs were highly organised and specifically preyed on women because jewellery thefts in congested spaces offered a high reward with low detection risk.

Police have intensified surveillance at stations and urged passengers to stay alert in crowded lifts and escalators, where such gangs commonly operate. The investigation remains open as more linkages and possible associates are being probed.

