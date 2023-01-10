Woman Doctor Murdered, Her Home Looted By Robbers In Haryana's Kurukshetra

The victim died on the spot, police said. (Representational)

Unidentified robbers allegedly murdered a 60-year-old woman doctor at her home in Sector-13 Urban Estate in Kurukshetra, police said on Tuesday.

Vinita Arora, the victim, was killed on Monday evening, they said.

The victim used to bake and sell cakes and biscuits from a bakery at her home as a hobby. Her husband Atul Arora is also a doctor, the police said.

According to employees of Atul Arora's clinic, four persons came to the clinic around 9 pm and went upstairs to take delivery of a cake.

When Atul Arora went up to the first floor after attending to patients, the accused allegedly held him at gunpoint and looted cash and jewellery.

As the accused went inside the adjoining room, he jumped from the first floor and called his neighbours for help. He also dialled the police.

When he returned to the clinic, he found the accused had left with the loot and his wife lying in one of the rooms, covered in blood.

The victim probably tried to resist the criminals, who hit her on the head. She died on the spot, the police said.

The police are working on the theory that one of the family's maids, who was recently sacked for alleged theft, had connections with criminals and might have planned the robbery as revenge.

Superintendent of Police SS Bhoria said they had received some leads and were working on those.

They are also going through footage from CCTV cameras installed at the house.

The victim's body was handed over to her family after post mortem.

The Kurukshetra chapter of the Indian Medical Association has demanded arrest of the accused at the earliest.

