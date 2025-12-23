Five Labourers From UP Die of Suffocation At Haryana Resort

In a tragic incident at a private resort in Haryana's Kurukshetra, five labourers from Uttar Pradesh died due to suffocation. The victims, who had lit a coal brazier in their closed room, likely fell asleep and succumbed to the toxic fumes during the night.

The bodies were discovered in the morning when resort staff noticed no movement from the room and broke in to find the five men unconscious. Police were immediately informed, and a team from Thanesar City Police Station arrived at the scene. The bodies have been sent to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra for post mortem.

Resort employee Upendra revealed that the victims, hailing from Saharanpur, had lit the brazier after dinner and retired for the night. Station House Officer Inspector Dinesh Kumar confirmed that the brazier was still burning when authorities arrived.

The incident has sparked an investigation, with police questioning resort staff and examining the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.