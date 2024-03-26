BJP's Newest Recruit Naveen Jindal Launches Lok Sabha Election Campaign

He said he and his family have a long association with the people of the region (File)

Industrialist Naveen Jindal, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Kurukshetra seat as a BJP candidate, launched his poll campaign on Tuesday.

Mr Jindal addressed gatherings at Kurukshetra as well as Kaithal.

Polling for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Mr Jindal was accompanied by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Talking to reporters, Mr Jindal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting faith in him and giving him a chance to serve the people of the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency.

Mr Jindal, who has been a former MP from Kurukshetra, said he was impressed by the pro-people policies adopted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Modi's leadership, which prompted him to quit the Congress and join the saffron party.

He said he and his family have a long association with the people of the region.

Mr Saini enumerated several welfare schemes launched by the Modi government in the last 10 years for various sections of the society and hoped that Mr Jindal will win the election with a record margin of votes.

Mr Jindal won the parliamentary election from Kurukshetra in 2004 and 2009 on Congress tickets but lost the seat to the BJP candidate in 2014.

In the upcoming polls, he is pitted against the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta, the candidate of the INDIA opposition bloc.

Mr Jindal and Independent MLA from Haryana Ranjit Chautala joined the BJP on Sunday and were named as the party's candidates from the Kurukshetra and Hisar Lok Sabha seats respectively in the state.

