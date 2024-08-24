Woman Doctor Assaulted Over Parking Argument Outside Her Clinic: Cops

The accused include three women and a minor boy, police said (Representational)

A woman doctor was assaulted in front of her clinic in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Saturday over parking of a two-wheeler, police said.

The accused include three women and a minor boy, a police official said, adding that nobody is arrested yet.

An argument over parking a two-wheeler escalated into the doctor slapping a minor boy in the afternoon, who called up his relatives for help, police said.

"Three women, one of them unidentified, reached the spot and thrashed the doctor using umbrellas. They also tore her clothes, while the boy threatened her," according to police.

The women were identified as Kajal Ramaswami and Aruna Ingle.

"One of the accused is a minor boy, and three others are women. We will take legal action against them," the police official added.

