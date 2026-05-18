Woman Dies While Saving Her 3 Children From Fire In UP

A woman lost her life while rescuing her three children from a fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on May 12 in the Chhampian Gali area of old Naini market, where a crockery shop on the ground floor caught fire, spreading to the residential portion above, Fire Officer of Naini Fire Station Mahantu Chaudhary said.

A purported footage of the incident, which took place amid intense summer heat, has now surfaced on social media.

According to officials, the woman, identified as Archana Kesarwani, 38, was trapped on the terrace with her three children for nearly half an hour as thick smoke engulfed the building. She first wrapped her one-year-old child in a bedsheet and handed the infant to neighbours.

A makeshift ladder was arranged between two buildings, through which Kesarwani managed to move her two daughters to safety, officials said. However, she sustained severe burns while trying to escape and later died during treatment at a hospital.

Chaudhary said firefighters reached the spot and doused the blaze, but found the woman unconscious.

"She did not care for her own life while saving her children," he said.

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