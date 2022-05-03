Woman Claims Assault After Vehicles Collide In Parking, Man Arrested

The episode has also been captured in a CCTV footage.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for allegedly assaulting a woman, both residents of the same society, after their two-wheelers collided in the basement parking of their building, police said on Tuesday.

In her complaint to the police, the 20-year-old woman has identified herself as a BJP worker, they said.

The man has also been charged with IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) over the incident that took place at Gaur Atulyam society in Sector Omicron 1 around 2.30 pn pm Sunday, police said.

In her complaint based on which the FIR was lodged, Sonia Dubey has alleged that she was on a scooty while Sonu Bhati was on a motorcycle and she got injured after their two-wheelers collided.

After the collision, Bhati hurled abuses at her and assaulted her, she alleged.

"When I objected to his actions, he continued to abuse and assault me. He snatched my mobile phone and attempted to drag me to an isolated spot in the parking. Hearing my cries for help, some people reached the spot but no one helped me while Bhati threatened to kill me," she alleged in the complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, the FIR was lodged at the local Dadri police station under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), officials said.

"The accused has been arrested and the case is under investigation. The facts of the matter would be clear only after the probe is completed," a local police official said.

