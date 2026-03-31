Woman Captures Man Staring, Making Alleged Inappropriate Gestures On Train: "We Will Not Stay Silent"

A video shared by a woman has brought renewed attention to the issue of harassment, raising serious concerns about women's safety in public transport. The video was shared on Instagram by Eleena Elizebeth Kurien, who was traveling alone from Changanacherry to Ernakulam South on the Vanchinad Express on March 15.

In the video, a man, estimated to be between 50 and 60 years old, can be seen repeatedly looking in her direction, resting his hand on his cheek, and making inappropriate gestures. Eleena stressed that the incident had nothing to do with her clothing and even described what she was wearing. "And before anyone tries to judge - this has nothing to do with how I was dressed. If your first thought is about my outfit, you're part of the problem. No outfit ever justifies this kind of behaviour," she wrote in the caption of the video.

She also revealed that this was not her first such experience. Eleena recounted an earlier incident in which she was allegedly inappropriately touched by an elderly man but chose to remain silent at the time.

"This time, I refuse to let it go," she said, adding, "I've reported this to Ernakulam South RPF and shared the video. I spoke with the SI, and they assured me that they will handle this issue."

Watch the video here:

She urged an end to harassment, stressing that women are not victims or objects and deserve to feel safe regardless of where they are or what they wear. She said she chose to speak up because her experience reflects what many women go through but often remain silent about due to fear, shame, or helplessness.

"I'm speaking up because this is not just my story. So many women go through this and stay silent out of fear, shame, or helplessness. That needs to change. We are not weak. We are not helpless. And we will not stay silent anymore. Enough is enough," she wrote.

Her post has since resonated widely, with many women sharing similar experiences. The video also angered several Instagram users who applauded Eleena for speaking out and reporting the incident to the police.

One user wrote, "Someone's father, someone's husband, someone's son, someone's favourite uncle. Let this reel reach them."

Another commented, "Exposing behavior like that is exactly what needs to happen. Great work."