Woman, 38, Stressed Over Her Teen's Phone Addiction, Dies By Suicide In UP

A 38-year-old woman here allegedly committed suicide after being distressed over her teenage son's growing addiction to smartphones, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Raksa area when Sheela Devi, allegedly being annoyed over her 13-year-old son's addiction to mobile games and television, hanged herself in a room of a rented house, they said.

Sheela, wife of Ravindra Pratap Singh, an employee at a private bank, had been repeatedly urging her son to reduce screen time and focus on his studies. Despite her constant appeals, the boy continued his excessive mobile use, police said.

Sheela was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rupesh Kumar said preliminary investigation suggests the woman took the extreme step due to her son's excessive mobile use.

"No complaint has been filed by the family so far. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)