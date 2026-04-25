Woman, 30, Dies By Suicide After Argument With Husband In Gurugram: Cops

A woman allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself with a scarf on Saturday following an argument with her husband in Palda village, police said.

After getting information, a police team along with the FSL and fingerprint experts reached and inspected the spot. The police took the body into custody and kept it in the mortuary, they added.

According to police, the woman was identified as Shanti (30), a resident of Palda village under the Badshahpur police station area. She worked with her husband Virendra, as a clothes ironer and dry cleaner. The husband's drinking apparently led to repeated fights between the couple.

Police did not find any suicide note in the room, officials said.

"The investigation so far has revealed a case of suicide due to a domestic dispute. If any suspicious facts emerge during the investigation, further action will be taken based on that. A postmortem examination will be conducted on Sunday," Sub-Inspector Surekha, who is the investigating officer in the case, said.

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