Woman, 23, Jumps Into Sea Off Marine Drive In Mumbai, Dies: Police

A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Monday morning by jumping into the sea off Marine Drive in the southern tip of Mumbai, a police official said.

After being alerted, police and fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot around noon and rushed Mamta Kadam to nearby GT Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the Marine Drive police station official said.

"The woman had left her bag on a pier there. From her ID card inside, we found out she lived in Andheri and worked for a reputed IT firm. She left home saying she was going to work," he said.

Sources said a check of her mobile phone showed she may have ended her life due to personal reasons.

