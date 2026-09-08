"Within 50 Days Of New Posting": IAS Officer Neha Marvya On 4th Transfer In A Year

It was her fourth transfer in a year. Madhya Pradesh IAS officer Neha Marvya had complained that she was receiving threats, yet she was the one being transferred within 50 days of joining her new posting.

When her name appeared yet again on the transfer list, the officer shared her grievance in a WhatsApp group for IAS officers and questioned the system.

"I was transferred because employees - who are under the department's control rather than mine - rebelled against me. They would slam their hands on my desk and threaten to get me transferred," she complained.

Neha Marvya, a 2011 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, was among the IAS officials transferred by the Madhya Pradesh government on September 5.

She held the positions of Director of Tribal Area Development Scheme Department, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Employment and Training Council (MEPSET), Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Finance and Development Corporation, and Director of Tribal Research and Development Institute before the reshuffle.

In the reshuffle, she was assigned only the responsibility of MD of Scheduled Tribe Finance and Development Corporation

"Is the Association's job limited to just sending birthday greetings? I am deeply distressed to see my name on the transfer list again. I have been transferred once more within just 50 days of joining my new posting," she said, questioning the role of the IAS Association.

The officer maintains that while she has respectfully accepted every transfer in the past, the repeated occurrences have left her feeling demoralised.

She had reported instances of staff insubordination, the stalling of files, and misconduct within the department and expected appropriate action to be taken. To her horror, she found herself being harassed through repeated transfers.