Karnataka IAS Officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar Detained In Exam Scam

IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar has been taken into custody in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Veterinary Officers' examination conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) exam.

Gangwar, a 2016-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was detained after he was questioned for the second consecutive day on Saturday. Officials said he failed to cooperate during interrogation, leading to his detention.

He was earlier grilled by the CID team for nearly nine hours on Friday.

Gangwar, who is currently posted as Director-MSME in the Karnataka Department of Industries and Commerce, was serving as Controller of Examinations at the KPSC when the irregularities occurred.

He was replaced in March this year.

On August 23, the Enforcement Directorate had also raided his residences in Bengaluru and Bareilly in connection with its money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in an exam conducted by the KPSC.

The case was initially registered at Vidhana Soudha Police Station but was transferred to the CID on July 28. It is alleged that KPSC officers did irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers for the Animal Husbandry Department.