With New Motto, Prakash Javadekar Shares Plan To Overhaul Schools

"Education isn't accumulation of information. Education is all about understanding, and we have decided to do away with components that are burdening the current system and structure a curriculum that offers value education, life and creative skills, experiential as well as physical education. We have already received 34,000 suggestions in this regard," he said.
The government's motto, he added, is, 'Sabko Shiksha, Achhi Shiksha', and to provide learning that is not confined to classrooms.
With its roots in ancient India, the gurukul system was a type of residential schooling system. Over 900 gurukuls from India and Nepal and seven other countries sent their representatives to attend the event to brainstorm, promote gurukul system as the most "wholesome" structure of education, and set up more gurukuls.