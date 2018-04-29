With New Motto, Prakash Javadekar Shares Plan To Overhaul Schools The government's motto, Prakash Javadekar added, is, 'Sabko Shiksha, Achhi Shiksha', and to provide learning that is not confined to classrooms.

Share EMAIL PRINT Prakash Javadekar said the aim is to promote education that delved deeper than rote learning. Ujjain: India's education system is bogged down by a thrust on mechanical learning and needs a revamp focused on creative, experiential and physical education, Human Resource Development Minister said at an event on Saturday.



"Education isn't accumulation of information. Education is all about understanding, and we have decided to do away with components that are burdening the current system and structure a curriculum that offers value education, life and creative skills, experiential as well as physical education. We have already received 34,000 suggestions in this regard," he said.



The government's motto, he added, is, 'Sabko Shiksha, Achhi Shiksha', and to provide learning that is not confined to classrooms.



"We would like to have a subject 'Bharat Bodh' that will contain lessons on ancient India. We will structure it in a way that students of Class 11 and 12 will feel encouraged to opt for it," Mr Javdekar said at the ongoing Virat Gurukul Sammelan in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, which concludes tomorrow.



With its roots in ancient India, the gurukul system was a type of residential schooling system. Over 900 gurukuls from India and Nepal and seven other countries sent their representatives to attend the event to brainstorm, promote gurukul system as the most "wholesome" structure of education, and set up more gurukuls.



India's education system is bogged down by a thrust on mechanical learning and needs a revamp focused on creative, experiential and physical education, Human Resource Development Minister said at an event on Saturday."Education isn't accumulation of information. Education is all about understanding, and we have decided to do away with components that are burdening the current system and structure a curriculum that offers value education, life and creative skills, experiential as well as physical education. We have already received 34,000 suggestions in this regard," he said.The government's motto, he added, is, 'Sabko Shiksha, Achhi Shiksha', and to provide learning that is not confined to classrooms. "We would like to have a subject 'Bharat Bodh' that will contain lessons on ancient India. We will structure it in a way that students of Class 11 and 12 will feel encouraged to opt for it," Mr Javdekar said at the ongoing Virat Gurukul Sammelan in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, which concludes tomorrow.With its roots in ancient India, the gurukul system was a type of residential schooling system. Over 900 gurukuls from India and Nepal and seven other countries sent their representatives to attend the event to brainstorm, promote gurukul system as the most "wholesome" structure of education, and set up more gurukuls. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter