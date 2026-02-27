With Canada Home To 29 Lakh Overseas Indians, Carney's India Reset

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India from February 27 to March 2, 2026, arrives at a time when political, economic, and strategic issues dominate public discussion. But beneath the high‑level agenda on trade, technology, investments, and critical minerals lies an equally significant story: Canada has become one of the world's most important destinations for overseas Indians, both in terms of new migration and a long‑established presence.

Carney begins his trip in Mumbai on February 27, meeting CEOs, innovators, and leaders of major pension funds, before travelling to New Delhi on March 1. His official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 will review progress across multiple pillars, including energy, education, mineral security, commercial cooperation and, crucially, the people‑to‑people ties that now form one of the strongest foundations of the bilateral relationship.

A Growing Migration Pipeline

Long‑term data from the Government of Canada shows a striking rise in the number of Indians choosing Canada as their new home. In 1982, only 7,788 Indians immigrated to Canada. By 2023, this had surged to 1,39,790, before moderating slightly to 1,27,375 in 2024 and 98,770 in 2025.

The sharpest escalation came after 2015, following changes in Canada's immigration and talent‑mobility frameworks. Indian arrivals climbed from 39,340 in 2015 to well over 127,000 by 2021, reflecting two major trends: Canada's sustained demand for skilled workers and India's expanding outward mobility among students, young professionals, and knowledge‑sector talent.

The pattern over four decades makes one thing clear: Canada remains one of the most preferred migration destinations for Indians, especially for those seeking education, long‑term residency, and pathways to citizenship.

One of the Largest Overseas Indian Hubs

Canada today hosts nearly 28.8 lakh Overseas Indians, a combined population of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). This makes Canada one of the top four countries globally with the highest concentration of Indians abroad, alongside the United States, the UAE, and Malaysia.

The strong PIO base of 18.5 lakh underscores Canada's deep‑rooted, multi‑generational Indian community, while the presence of over 10 lakh NRIs reflects a newer, rapidly growing cohort shaping Canadian universities, research institutions, technology sectors, and the broader labour market.

This demographic scale adds a societal and cultural depth to India-Canada relations that few other partnerships enjoy.

A Visit Aimed at Rebuilding Momentum

Carney's India visit comes at a pivotal moment for both governments, as New Delhi and Ottawa work to stabilise and rebuild engagement after several years of diplomatic strain. India's Ministry of External Affairs has described the visit as an important point in the normalisation and broadening of ties, grounded in mutual respect and strengthened by people‑centric linkages.

Both leaders will also participate in the India-Canada CEOs Forum, signalling a renewed emphasis on two‑way investment, technology cooperation, and commercial opportunities. Indian networks, which are influential in business, entrepreneurship, healthcare, academia, and research, are expected to play a catalytic role in these discussions.

As Canada moves to diversify trade relationships, attract global investment, and deepen its partnerships across the Indo‑Pacific, overseas Indians have become a natural bridge between the two economies and societies. Carney's office notes that India is not only the world's fastest‑growing major economy but also one of Canada's strongest Indo‑Pacific partners, underscoring the strategic rationale for expanding bilateral cooperation.

With negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) being revisited, the presence of nearly three million Overseas Indians in Canada offers a powerful platform for deeper cooperation in areas such as mobility, education, AI, technology, cultural exchange, and bi‑national entrepreneurship.

In essence, while trade agreements and diplomatic resets may shape the headlines, it is the people‑driven foundation of the relationship that continues to give India-Canada ties their resilience and their greatest future potential.