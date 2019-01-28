With 69 New Cases Of Swine Flu In Rajasthan, Total Goes Up To 1,856

72 people have died of swine flu in Rajasthan this month.

With 69 new cases today, the total number of swine flu cases in Rajasthan has gone up to 1,856 on Sunday. 72 people have died this month.

According to officials, two positive cases of swine flu were reported in Dausa on Sunday; one each in Tonk, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Pali and Kota; four in Bikaner; five in Jodhpur and Barmer; six in Udaipur; and 41 cases in Jaipur.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country.

The symptoms are same as of the seasonal flu, also known as the viral fever. These include a cough, sore throat, and body ache.