54% Households In Delhi-NCR Report Flu Symptoms; Here's How To Stay Safe

The national capital has seen a sharp increase in cases of swine flu virus infection in the past 24 hours. According to reports, 54% of households have at least one member exhibiting symptoms of swine flu (H5N1), including fever, sore throat, cough, headache, stomach problems, joint pain, and respiratory issues. These symptoms, which closely match COVID-19, are overwhelming medical institutions and causing public anxiety. As hospitals report a surge of patients with high fever, persistent cough, sore throat, and body aches, medical professionals are advising the public to take the appropriate precautions.

Since air quality is a major factor in aggravating respiratory problems and seasonal infections are at their peak, officials have said they are keeping an eye on the situation and looking for any unexpected spike. Health experts and the public are equally concerned about the dramatic increase of swine flu (H1N1) infections that has occurred in the nation's capital in recent weeks.

According to experts, the current outbreak is the worst in years. While previously the illness would last five to seven days, it is now lasting roughly ten days. The fact that people are feeling wheezing, chest congestion and shortness of breath is another significant change. In the past, fever, cough, and cold were the typical symptoms of flu-like episodes. Compared to earlier seasonal trends, this is a significant change.

Swine flu (H1N1 influenza) is a respiratory infection caused by the H1N1 influenza virus. It originally spread from pigs to humans but is now transmitted mainly between people, just like seasonal flu. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, chills, and sometimes vomiting or diarrhoea. In severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia or respiratory distress.

How to stay safe in a high-risk location

If you are in a high-risk location follow these precautions:

Get vaccinated: The best way to prevent H1N1 is by getting the annual flu shot, which includes protection against H1N1.

Wear a mask: In crowded or poorly ventilated areas, a good-quality mask (N95 or surgical) can reduce your risk of inhaling infected droplets.

Wash hands regularly: Use soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser, especially after touching public surfaces.

Avoid touching face: The virus spreads when you touch contaminated surfaces and then touch your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Maintain distance: Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids to keep your respiratory system healthy.

Practice good cough etiquette: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when sneezing or coughing, and dispose of tissues properly.

Disinfect surfaces: Regularly clean high-touch areas like doorknobs, phone screens, and keyboards with disinfectants.

If you experience flu-like symptoms, seek medical advice immediately, especially if you have underlying conditions like diabetes, asthma, or heart disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.