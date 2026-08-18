"Advancing Legacy Of Credible Journalism": Wishes Pour In For NDTV's New Identity

NDTV on Independence Day unveiled a new brand identity anchored in the thought 'When It Really Matters' and unveiled a new logo. NDTV 24x7 has now simply become NDTV.

When NDTV 24x7 was launched, round-the-clock television news was itself a defining proposition. Today, audiences encounter news very differently - on television, websites, apps, social media - often moving seamlessly between them. The transition from NDTV 24x7 to NDTV reflects that change: one NDTV, wherever audiences encounter it.

On the new identity, wishes poured in from across the country for NDTV.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that over three decades, NDTV has brought the news of the country and the world to the people through journalism and given voice to issues of public interest.

"Now NDTV is among us with a new form and new energy. I am confident that NDTV's journalism will continue to remain connected to public concerns in the same way in the future. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the NDTV family for this new and impactful beginning," he said in a post on his official X account.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also sent his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to NDTV for "advancing the legacy of credible journalism with a new identity and fresh form".

"May this journey, dedicated to facts and public interest for over three decades, continue to progress unceasingly," he wrote on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended his warm greetings to NDTV on its fresh brand identity.

"Wishing them continued success in fact-based and public-spirited journalism," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that NDTV has been an "important part of India's evolving media landscape" for over three decades.

"As technology changes how people consume news, the responsibility of journalism remains constant - to inform with credibility, provide context and focus attention on issues that truly matter. My best wishes to the entire NDTV team as it embraces a new identity and carries its legacy forward into the future," he posted on X.

His son and Andhra minister Nara Lokesh also congratulated NDTV.

"From pioneering 24x7 television news to evolving for a world where news now lives across every screen and platform, NDTV has continued to move with the times while carrying forward a legacy built over decades. Wishing the team the very best for this renewed journey," he said.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said NDTV had played an "important role in shaping television journalism and became an integral part of millions of households".

"As NDTV embarks on a new journey, I hope it carries forward its rich legacy of credible journalism and meaningful debate. Many congratulations to everyone at NDTV," he wrote on X.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath also extended his congratulations.

"It is my sincere hope that, in its renewed identity, NDTV will establish itself as a more impartial and trustworthy source of news for the Indian audience," he wrote on X.

General Ved Prakash Malik (retired), who was Army chief during the Kargil war, said the new identity reminds him of NDTV's contribution during war.

"Like the new identity & the logo 'when it really matters '. Reminds me of your contribution during Kargil war, when it really mattered," he wrote on X.

Journalist Vir Sanghvi wished NDTV and said it has a "huge legacy to live up to".

"May you cherish & measure up to the ideals that NDTV was built on," he said in a post on X.

Axis My India's Pradeep Gupta also wished NDTV for the exciting "new look and new avatar".

Author Chetan Bhagat said an "entire generation (or two) have grown up" with NDTV, which has "shaped their idea of India from you".

"May you do the same for the coming generations," he said.

Speaking about the transformation, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said, "When NDTV 24x7 was launched, 24x7 described something significant - the arrival of round-the-clock television news. Today, news is consumed everywhere and all the time. Audiences may encounter NDTV on television, on our app or website, on social media, on Connected TV or on platforms that are still emerging. In that world, 24x7 describes a medium. NDTV describes the brand. 'When It Really Matters' sharpens what we want that brand to stand for. In a world overflowing with information, journalism must help people understand not only what is happening, but what deserves their attention and why. We are building the next NDTV on the trust and journalistic foundations of the last three decades, while designing it for the India of today and the world ahead."